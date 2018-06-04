Who will the Detroit Tigers pick in the 2018 MLB Draft Monday night?

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 overall selection in Monday night's MLB Draft (7 p.m., MLB Network).

General manager Al Avila told the media last week the team was still undecided on who to select with the first pick in the draft, but did admit the team's list of considered players was down to five.

But MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reported the Tigers list is down to three players -- Auburn right-handed pitcher Casey Mize, Florida right-handed pitcher Brady Singer and Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart.

Mize is 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 109.2 innings, 151 strikeouts and just 12 walks. He has also pitched three complete games with one shutout.

Singer is 11-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 95 innings, 98 strikeouts and 19 walks. He pitched one complete game shutout.

Bart hit .359, had an on base percentage of .471 and a slugging percentage of .632. He collected 79 hits, 16 home runs and 12 doubles in 57 games. He also had 38 RBIs and struck out 56 times.

All three seem like solid picks, but mock drafts make it seem like the Tigers already know who they will be drafting.

Here is who some writers and analysts have the Tigers picking tonight:

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo -- Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

"The Tigers cut down their list of names under consideration to three on Sunday, with Georgia Tech's Joey Bart and Florida's Brady Singer joining Mize in the final trio. Mize has been the front-runner for most of the spring, and there's no reason to change that now."

MLB.com's Jim Callis -- Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

"The Tigers still are doing due diligence on five names, with Mize still the front-runner and most feeling Bart is Plan B. Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm and Florida's Brady Singer give Detroit an additional college bat and arm to look at, with high schooler Jarred Kelenic the fallback money-saving option."

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa -- Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

"The Tigers have done their due diligence and heavily scouted all the top prospects in this year's draft class. There is no slam dunk No. 1 prospect this year, a Bryce Harper or Stephen Strasburg type, but Mize has emerged as the best player available thanks to strong performance, a big-league frame, and swing-and-miss power stuff.

"Detroit tends to be very aggressive with their top prospects, and if they wanted, they could stick Mize in their MLB bullpen later this year a la Chris Sale and Brandon Finnegan. Both Sale and Finnegan were recent first-round picks and college starters who were in the big-league bullpen a few weeks after the draft."

Sporting News' Andrew Lawrence -- Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

"Mize is as close to a consensus top pick as there has been in recent memory. Not only has the right hander dominated competition in the SEC, but he also performed well on the international stage with Team USA last summer before being shut down with arm fatigue.

Mize can run his fastball into the upper-90s and complements it well with an advanced splitter. He has great size at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He looks the part of a future front-end starter in the big leagues."

