Who will win prep girls basketball state titles?

The final days of the prep girls basketball season have arrived in Michigan, with state championships in four divisions set to be decided in Grand Rapids.

Semifinal games are Thursday and Friday, with the championship games set for Saturday at Van Noord Arena on the campus of Calvin College.

Here’s a schedule and overview of what should be a great three days of action.

Division 1

Friday’s semifinals

Saginaw Heritage (23-2) vs. Wayne Memorial (24-2), noon

Southfield A & T (23-1) vs. Muskegon (21-4), 2 p.m.

Championship: 12:15 p.m. Saturday

Overview: This should be a terrific set of games, with each team rightfully believing it can win it all. Heritage enters as the defending champion and features Miss Basketball runner-up Moira Joiner, who has signed with Michigan State. Southfield A & T has been the most dominant team of the four during the playoffs, having won its playoff games by an average of 29.2 points.

Predicted winner: Southfield A & T.

Division 2

Friday’s semifinals

Freeland (23-2) vs. Hamilton (25-0), 5:30 p.m.

Haslett (19-6) vs. Detroit Edison (25-1), 7:30 p.m.

Championship: 6:15 p.m. Saturday

Overview: It would be a major shock if Detroit Edison doesn’t take home the title. A deep and talented squad led by Miss Basketball winner Rickea Jackson, Edison is the consensus best team in the state regardless of division. Edison, which won state titles the past two years in Class C, moved up a division this year.

Predicted winner: Detroit Edison.

Division 3

Thursday’s semifinals

Lake City (22-2) at Flint Hamady (20-5), noon

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (19-6) vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (25-1), 2 p.m.

Championship: 4 p.m. Saturday

Overview: The de facto state championship could be the semifinal matchup between Arbor Prep and Pewamo-Westphalia. Arbor Prep was beaten in last year’s final by Edison, while Pewamo-Westphalia lost to Edison in the 2017 final. With Edison up in Division 2, opportunity is knocking for the remaining teams in the field.

Predicted winnner: Arbor Prep.

Division 4

Thursday’s semifinals

St. Ignace (26-0) vs. Kingston (24-2), 5:30 p.m.

Fowler (17-7) vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian (24-2), 7:30 p.m.

Championship: 10 a.m. Saturday

Overview: St. Ignace and Kingston are teams that have beaten much larger schools and could compete in Division 3, so it should be a terrific semifinal when the two clash. Lenawee Christian is the defending champion and is a good bet to get to the final.

Predicted winner: St. Ignace.



