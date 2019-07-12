Wimbledon 2019: Live score updates on Djokovic vs. Agut, Federer vs. Nadal

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Two big match-ups will decide the Wimbledon final on Friday.

At 8 a.m., No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut

At 10 a.m., No. 2 Roger Federer will take on No. 3 Rafael Nadal

Eleven years later, it’s time for the next installment of the Roger vs. Rafa rivalry at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the men’s semifinals, their first meeting at the All England Club since a classic five-set final in 2008.

Nadal won that match 9-7 in the fifth set, while Federer beat his Spanish rival in the previous two finals. Federer is looking for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title, while Nadal is chasing his third. In the other match, defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Roberto Bautista Agut, a Spaniard playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal.

Follow live Wimbledon 2019 updates below:

With Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut all in action, it's going to be a men's semi-finals day to remember...



Follow it all LIVE! 👇 https://t.co/vl5M11I0Pa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.