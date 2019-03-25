Winners announced for round one and two of March Mania

The first two rounds of our March Mania contest are over and the winners have been chosen!

Round one goes to Shelley from Imlay City with a score of 58. At that point the Toarmina Two were our lead VIP pickers, with the boys from the morning show taking the second through fourth positions.

The winner of round two is Mathew from St. Clair Shores with a score of 64. Meanwhile the VIPs had a major shakeup with Rhonda Walker overtaking the top spot and knocking the Toarmina Two down to second place.

Each round winner will recieve a $50 Visa gift card, and the at the end of the March Mania bracket challenge we will be picking a grand prize winner who will recieve two pizza parties from Toarmina's Pizza!

This weekend is the sweet sixteen and elite eight, so watch here and ClickOnDetroit.com/MarchMania for updates on round winners and VIP progress. Two new round winners will emerge and it's still anyones game between the VIPs.

Special thanks go to our friends at Toarmina's Pizza for sponsoring our March Mania bracket challenge! Check out their facebook page or website for more information.