Winners announced for round three and four of March Mania

The winners have been chosen for rounds three and four of March Mania!

Round three goes to Rick from Dearborn Heights with a score of 56. During that round Jason Carr caught up to the Toarmina Two for the second place spot of our VIP pickers, although Rhonda Walker has only increased her lead since round two and still held firmly onto the leader spot.

The winner of round four is Rob from Rochester Hills with a score of 48. Meanwhile the VIPs Saw Jason Carr and the Toarmina Two make a valiant effort to close the gap between second place and Rhonda Walker's top spot, but she still holds a comfortable lead. With the final rounds coming will she remain the queen of the VIPs?

Each round winner will recieve a $50 Visa gift card, and the at the end of the March Mania bracket challenge we will be picking a grand prize winner who will recieve two pizza parties from Toarmina's Pizza!

Coming up is the final four and the championship, so watch here and ClickOnDetroit.com/MarchMania for updates on round winners and VIP progress. Two new round winners will emerge and it could still be anyones game between the VIPs.

Special thanks go to our friends at Toarmina's Pizza for sponsoring our March Mania bracket challenge! Check out their facebook page or website for more information.