Wisconsin dominates state of Michigan in football, now wants UP

DETROIT - Hands off, Wisconsin!

After a shellacking of the Michigan State Spartans on the college gridiron Saturday, the University of Wisconsin football team is laying claim to it's neighbor to the east, Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

In a tweet following Saturday's 38-0 win, Wisconsin pointed out its victories against Michigan foes this year including a 38-14 beat down of the Michigan Wolverines and 61-0 route of Central Michigan.

Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0



Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14



Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0



Send us the deed, @UpperPeninsula — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2019

And the worst part about it? The Upper Peninsula seems to be all about it.

The unofficial twitter page for the UP responded, showing as much fight as Michigan football teams this year, saying it belongs to Wisconsin.

It's official, I belong to Wisconsin now. https://t.co/qqdEgyxhkY — Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin (@UpperPeninsula) October 13, 2019

It didn't stop there either. The UP twitter page immediately embraced its new owner, changing its Twitter name to Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin.' It also tweeted the new names of Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech:

As of today, @NorthernMichU becomes Northern Wisconsin Univeristy and @michigantech becomes Wisconsin Tech University. — Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin (@UpperPeninsula) October 13, 2019

There was also the introduction of a new delicacy.

Also, cheese pasties are now a thing. — Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin (@UpperPeninsula) October 13, 2019

And marijuana is once again illegal.

Also, weed is illegal again. — Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin (@UpperPeninsula) October 13, 2019

So now, more than ever, the Lions need to beat the Green Bay Packers Monday night so Michigan can retain its dignity... and upper hand.

