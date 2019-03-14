World Series of Bowling X off to a huge start in Allen Park

DETROIT - The first thing I noticed walking into Allen Park’s Thunderbowl Lanes Wednesday night was how packed it was.

Detroit is the official Bowling Capital of the World, so it’s no surprise that bowling fans flock to Thunderbowl when the pros are in town.

Watching a professional bowling tournament is truly amazing when you see how close to the bowlers you can stand or sit…it’s the most up-close vantage point you’ll ever have at a sporting event. And what a grind this week is: the pros are competing in five different tournaments, which presents an extraordinary physical challenge.

I had the privilege of spending some time with PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III. Parker is a fan favorite, and you’ll see why in this interview…he’s so passionate about our sport!

Listen to him describe how tough this week is both physically and mentally…

If you’ve ever attended a professional bowling tournament (or even just driven by Thunderbowl in Allen Park), you no doubt saw a massive trailer in front of the bowling center. What in the world is that? You are not allowed in there…it’s for the pros only…but I got an exclusive sneak peek. Take a look!

World Series of Bowling X continues Thursday night with the PBA Scorpion Championship Qualifying, Friday with the PBA World Championship Casher Rounds, and Saturday with the World Championship Match Play.

This Sunday is your chance to bowl with the pros…call Thunderbowl at 313-928-4688 to see if any pro-am slots are still available. Not only are these pros tremendous to be around, but watching them bowl from up close is incredible. They seem to defy the laws of physics!

Next week, we shine in the international sports spotlight, as the five tournaments in which qualifying was conducted this week will conduct final match play and stepladder finals…with four of the five finals televised live on four consecutive nights (first time ever in PBA history).

It’s such a great time to be a metro Detroit bowling fan! See you there!



