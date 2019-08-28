You can have your name spelled out by Michigan State Marching Band

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State marching band just came up with the coolest fundraiser incentive ever.

If you've seen a half-time marching band show, you know the band can make some pretty stunning shapes on the field, and for the cool price of $5,000, they will spell out your name for you at Spartan Stadium.

The donation is a part of the Director's Circle Sponsorship in the College of Music, and the money will go to benefit the music program at Michigan State.

In addition to having your name (or a loved one's name) spelled out on the field, you'll also receive a framed photo of the name as a keepsake and four tickets to a MSU Bands performance of your choice.

This special deal is only available for homes games, so if this is something you want to do for the die-hard Spartan in your life, you'll want to act quickly.

To find out more about this cool opportunity, click here.

