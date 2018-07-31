You've Got Highlights: Share your water sports videos with Bernie!

DETROIT - Every night Local 4's Bernie Smilovitz brings you sports highlights, and now he's looking for your highlights. Share your favorite videos with Bernie using the form below or go here. Bernie will select his favorites to use during the Local 4 News at 5 newscast on Wednesday evenings.

This week we're looking for water sports videos. They can amazing feats, spectacular bloopers or anything in between -- just catch Bernie's attention, and you could end up on Local 4.

Questions? Reach us at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com

Need an example? Check out these 'Brody bombs' sent in by Jen Garwood:

