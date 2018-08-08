Zadina, Cholowski, Rasmussen headline Red Wings prospect tournament roster

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 22: Filip Zadina poses after being selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings during the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings will feature four first-round draft picks on their 2017-18 NHL Prospect Tournament roster.

Filip Zainda (RW, 6th overall pick in 2018), Dennis Cholowski (D, 20th overall pick in 2016), Michael Rasmussen (C, 9th overall pick in 2017) and Joe Veleno (C, 30th overall pick in 2018) all headline the 26-man roster:

The tournament will take place from Friday, Sept. 7 to Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. The Red Wings will compete against prospects from Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

Tickets are $10 each day and can be purchased at www.centreice.org.

