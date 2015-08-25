Part-time Associate Producer - News Department

Responsibilities:

If you're looking to get your foot in the door at one of the best and most respected television newsrooms, this is where you need to go. Opportunity is knocking. WDIV/Local 4 is looking for Associate Producers who will work closely, and side-by-side with our award winning producers, to create some of the best newscasts you'll ever see. Our newscasts win Edward R. Murrow, and Emmy awards. Our shows are packed with breaking news, creative production tools, and talent who have the experience to learn from. We grow our Associate Producers into Producers, Reporters and Managers. Most of our current producing staff started out as Associate Producers in our newsroom. This is truly an opportunity to work in a large market and learn from some of the best in the business. Detroit is one of the best markets for news you will find. You would be hard pressed to find a better news town.

Qualifications:

Previous TV news writing experience preferred. Must have excellent communication skills and ability to multi-task in a fast paced news environment. Must be able to edit, and contribute to our award winning website. A journalism degree is preferred. A liberal arts degree is also acceptable.

------------------------------

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Matt Morawski, Executive Producer

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: mmorawski@wdiv.com

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.