News Producer

Responsibilities:

The ideal candidate should possess:

Strong ability to showcase a highly visual and compelling newscast using a variety of production techniques.

A clear vision of what stories are relevant to news viewers.

Sound news judgment and thorough knowledge of current events.

Ability to write broadcast copy conversationally.

The ability to work well with others under pressure.

Ability to contribute content to Station’s website.

Strong control room skills during breaking news events.

Ability to perform desktop editing.

Qualifications:

Three to five years’ experience in TV news. Must be able to produce a newscast that is innovative, highly visual and late breaking. College degree in a related area preferred.

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Contact Information:

Send resume and non-returnable DVD to Jennifer Wallace -- jenniferw@wdiv.com -- Executive Producer -- 550 W. Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.