The Senior IT Broadcast Engineer will be responsible for supporting and maintaining the station Broadcast IT and file format workflow environments. These systems include commercial/program automation, broadcast signal processing, graphics systems, newsroom computer systems, centralized nonlinear editing systems, control room automations, IPTV streaming, AWS, File formats, IP video distribution, and specialized computer application. The environment contains a blend of Windows Servers, Windows Professional workstations, MAC workstations, WAN, LAN, VPN, Linux / Unix, Multicast, and Unicast. Broadcast products include, IP Routing, IP intercom, GVG Stratus Editing, Archive systems, Sony ELC automation, Ross Xpression Graphics, iNews NRCS, and Tricaster. Extensive knowledge and experience in support enterprise-wide broadcast best practices.

Bachelor’s degree in a Computing Information or Engineering preferred a minimum of 5 years’ experience. Excellent communications skills, both verbal written. Ability to work independently and support team responsibilities and be able to work under stressful conditions with a sense of urgency.

Candidate must have hands-on knowledge with Linux/Unix or Apple Macintosh. Candidate needs a solid understanding of Cisco technologies and configuration, enterprise software applications including Windows/Linux OS, SQL Databases to include scripting and programming and a strong working knowledge of Cloud and Virtualization technologies. Experience in administration of broadcast file workflows. Knowledgeable in control room automation systems (ELC, Ignite or Ross), Clearcom intercom, audio processing with troubleshooting and configuration experience. NCRS system administration and troubleshooting. Broadcast Networking administration and cloud computing (Amazon AWS or other) concepts.

Name or Department: Marcus Williams

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: marcus@wdiv.com

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.