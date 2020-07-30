Client Success Manager: Social News Desk

Amazing team, work from home, innovate and make an impact.

This is the ultimate opportunity for a digital-news junkie with paid social and customer service experience who wants to help local newsrooms succeed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You’ll work from home but still be part of a dynamic company culture with great benefits.

THE COMPANY:

Social News Desk was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s preeminent social media management software tool for newsrooms.

· We’re on the leading edge of organic and paid social media strategy and software for news.

· We offer great benefits and a fun remote-work environment.

THE POSITION:

We’re looking for a full-time Client Success Manager with experience in local news and a robust knowledge of social media including paid strategy. Candidates should have created and executed effective paid and organic social media campaigns and achieved measurable results. The ideal candidate will have a record of success building client relationships and managing projects in a customer service setting. Experience in digital project management and Facebook Blueprint cerification is a plus but not a requirement. Occasional travel to conferences and client meetings, as appropriate. Duties include:

· Build and foster direct client relationships, promoting retention and loyalty.

· Consult clients on social media best practices for organic and paid social strategy.

· Provide technical support including on-boarding, training and troubleshooting.

· Manage support response via ticketing system

· Identify, troubleshoot and escalate software requests and bugs.

· Execute and manage paid social campaigns.

WHY YOU SHOULD APPLY:

Are you a social media guru with a startup mindset and experience in local news? Do you strive to be ahead of the social media learning curve? You might be the perfect fit for #TeamSND! The ideal candidate is self-motivated with strong social-media and organizational skills. We offer top benefits in an exciting and growing industry. Salary is commensurate with experience.

THE LOCATION:

Wherever you are! This position is work-from-home. Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space which is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant.

INTERESTED? PLEASE APPLY ON OR BEFORE AUG. 7!

Please send cover letter, resume and references to: Savannah Cokeroft at scokeroft@socialnewsdesk.com.