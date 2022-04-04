Summary overview

Graham Media Group is seeking a Senior Data Analyst – Revenue Operations. The person in this role will work in close coordination with the Chief Innovation Officer and the Chief Executive Officer to help drive strategic financial initiatives, lead process improvements and facilitate organizational efficiencies. We encourage a candidate with a high level of intellectual curiosity, outstanding work ethic, strong attention to detail, and a continuous improvement mindset -- someone who is proactive, organized, resourceful and determined to succeed. He or she should be knowledgeable in a variety of analytical tools and able to intuitively grasp complex business problems. Given that this role has significant exposure to executive leadership, excellent interpersonal skills, including written and oral communication skills, are a must. The role provides analytical and direct business support that includes forecasting, planning, reporting and aiding in transformational initiatives.

Ad

Overview and responsibilities

Design, develop, implement and improve processes related to budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis and internal controls.

Anticipate business needs, identifying opportunities to advance business objectives and/or minimize risk, create value through insight, and leverage data and analytics to create value.

Leads strategic initiatives for financial transformation and organizational effectiveness.

Conduct analysis of key business/financial drivers, performance indicators, competitive trends and other defined assumptions to improve decision making and executing strategy.

Leverage data and analytics for evaluating, designing and implementing new strategic workflows.

Develop exceptional relationships and strong lines of communication across all business units to allow for effective, on-going collaboration.

Support the corporate planning processes by crafting and maintaining complex financial models to support budgeting, forecasting and growth. This includes an annual/multi-year operating plan, monthly financial forecasts and long-range capital planning.

Act with a sense urgency and passion to innovate and contribute to a culture of continuous improvement.

Create additional ad-hoc analyses that help drive business strategy and improve efficiency.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or economics (MBA and/or CPA preferred).

10+ years’ experience in a finance function (prior media/television/broadcast industry experience preferred).

Strong leadership qualities, interpersonal skills and the ability to present concisely to senior executives and key stakeholders.

Ability to partner with business leaders and work with cross-functional teams on complex business initiatives.

Outstanding financial modeling skills with extensive experience in corporate finance.

Proven track record to dissect problems and develop/communicate solutions clearly, concisely and completely.

Ability to understand complex business drivers, produce high-quality analytics, and communicate results effectively.

A strong comfort level with analyzing large datasets and drawing meaningful conclusions/results that add value to the business.

Analytical mindset with expertise in leveraging and analyzing financial data and other KPI’s to drive growth.

Thrive in a fast-paced environment, possess a high level of intellectual curiosity, focus on generating results, and exhibit the highest personal and professional standards of integrity and ethics.

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks in a deadline-driven environment while maintaining a high level of accuracy.

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Power Point and other related tools.

Advanced Excel skills (modeling, macros, lookup function, SUMIF statements, etc.).

Compensation and Benefits:

Location: Detroit, MI.

Competitive salary based on experience and comprehensive benefits package.

To apply please send resume via email to: Stephanie Slagle, Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer, at sslagle@grahammedia.com.

Please reference Sr. Data Analyst in the subject line.

No phone calls please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.