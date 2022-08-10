Director of Ad Operations

Team: Graham Digital | Reports to: Chief Innovation Officer

Detroit MI, Roanoke VA, Jacksonville FL, Orlando FL, Houston TX, San Antonio TX, Remote

Are you ready to build a team of talented digital professionals? Join Graham Media Group as we create a digital advertising operations team of innovators! We are data driven & customer obsessed!

Description

The Graham Digital team supports all Graham Media properties at a corporate level providing technical support, fulfillment and sales guidance. The Director of Ad Operations leads a digital teams who specifically support all sales and advertising efforts with a primary focus on digital marketing for Graham Media and its clients. This position oversees all aspects of advertising fulfillment from client-facing account managers, to trafficking and billing.

The Director of Ad Operations oversees the following teams:

The Client Experience team provides pre-sale strategy and proposal creation to empower salespeople to promote value of our service and products. They also project manage all post sale accounts acting as the go-between for the client and our internal teams. It’s the primary focus of this team to discover the clients’ goals, build a campaign and optimize based on performance relative to KPIs.

The Ad Operations team fulfills all O&O and extension orders either by booking directly in proprietary or owned platforms or submitting orders through third party vendors. They set up client reports and make optimization recommendations, collaborating with the Client Experience team to drive client results. They also support any Graham Digital/Station promotional campaigns.

The Order Entry team is responsible for billing all advertising campaigns into the billing system (Wide Orbit). They are responsible for the daily reconciliation and communicate revenue changes/impacts with local stations to make sure we invoice clients correctly.

Responsibilities

Primary stakeholder for Ad Operations and Client Experience for all Graham Digital properties and projects.

Supervise team members

Own all pre-sale strategy and post-sale fulfillment processes and workflows

Track team and campaign performance

Routinely audit digital product performance and industry trends to evaluate product offerings

Advise Sales Strategy and Marketing teams with packaging and pricing recommendations

Manage Vendor and Platform Support relations including monthly invoice reconciliation

Provide regular and requested reporting to executive team for finance and performance.

Foster inclusive and supportive team environment to maximize efficiency and provide a welcoming and comfortable workspace

Experience

10+ years’ experience managing digital advertising products and operations.

Proven experience managing and analyzing long and short-term projects

Proven experience managing a complex fulfillment team

Experience working directly with executive team and providing progress/deliverables in a digestible solution

Proven problem solving and analytical skills

Extremely strong communication skills

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in related field such as Marketing, Business, Operations, Media, or similar work experience.

MBA not required but preferred

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume via email to: Stephanie Slagle

Vice President/Chief Innovation Officer sslagle@grahammedia.com