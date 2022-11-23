Watch live tonight on Local 4: ‘Going 4 It’ documentary, then ‘The Reunion’ special

Tonight on Local 4 -- if you missed it the first time, you can catch our special “Going 4 It” documentary, a look back at WDIV’s history on our 75th year in Detroit television -- re-airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

And then! At 10 p.m., catch a new special, “The Reunion,” a sit-down conversation with WDIV legends -- Carmen Harlan, Mort Crim, Chuck Gaidica and Bernie Smilovitz -- you won’t want to miss it.

Watch below, or watch live on Local 4, or stream it live on Local 4+, available for free on most smart TV devices.