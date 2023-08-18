910 AM Superstation changes format

We want to make a clarification on a story we aired Monday night on the 11pm news.

The story was about the change in format for AM radio station 910. The station is changing its urban format to full-time sports.

In one of the interviews in the story, an interview subject made negative comments about the character of Kevin Adell, the owner of the 910 superstation.

These are not the sentiments of WDIV and should not have been included in the story.

Mr. Adell has provided us with the following statement “As owner of 910 AM Superstation, I made a business decision to switch formats, which happens all the time in radio. I am excited that there is so much passion and interest in AM radio.”