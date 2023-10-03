Graham Media Group is searching for its next Broadcast Campaign Specialist who will be responsible for monitoring broadcast campaigns across multiple TV stations. The key function of this role is to troubleshoot scheduling problems and traffic issues, monitor order entry, makegoods, program changes, traffic log placements, and check spot times for Prime, Sports and Special Programming to ensure all are aligned within our client’s guidelines.
The ideal candidate has an advanced knowledge of broadcast sales and traffic, and can strategically monitor and fill the traffic logs to maximize revenue, thus helping the sales team in reaching annual budgets for TV, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multimedia advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our teams.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Monitor and notify sales team of network and/or station program changes
- Monitor and notify sales teams of late runs and/or broadcast issues
- Strategically monitor traffic logs to fill holes and maximize on revenue
- Monitor order entry, makegoods, program changes, check spot times and program placement (especially Prime, Sports and Special Programming) to ensure all are aligned within our client’s guidelines
- Communicate with advertisers for video and traffic instructions, video creative assets and approvals, upload to traffic video platform as needed
- Check Ad IDs on Prime, Sports, Special Programming TV spots
- Make sure traffic instructions on UD list are active and in flight
- Provide avail info for sales team as needed
- Troubleshoot order discreps, scheduling problems and traffic issues
- Establish and maintain high retention rates and a high level of customer satisfaction by exceeding customer expectations and proactively anticipating their shifting needs
- Serve as backup coverage for Sales Support Coordinators as needed
General requirements include the following:
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Strong organizational, multi-tasking and time management skills a must!
- A team player who can work with others toward common goals
- Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities
- Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously
- Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner
- Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings and impressions
- Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred
- Previous experience with Wide Orbit applications highly preferred
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel/spreadsheets and PowerPoint or presentation tools. Comfortable learning new software and processes as needed
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred
- 1-2 years of related work experience in media sales preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience
Compensation and Benefits
This is a fulltime, non-exempt position. We offer competitive hourly rate, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.
Location: Remote (strong preference in one of GMG’s markets)
To apply please send resume via email to:
TK Nguyen – Manager, Broadcast Sales Support
No Phone Calls Please
Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/ education verifications and reference checks.