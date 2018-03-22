Angie Cady returns as National Sales Manager at WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit

WDIV-TV Local 4, Graham Media Group’s NBC affiliate in Detroit, has named Angie Cady National Sales Manager.

Cady previously held the NSM position at WDIV from November 2010 to September 2016. She started as an account executive at the station in July 2008.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Angie back to Local 4/ClickOnDetroit. Angie was a big part of our successes while she was here and we know she is going to be a big part of our future successes in the years ahead,” said General Sales Manager Gary Macko. “Both her media experience and relationships are a winning combination and she has already had an impact on our business by her being back here at the station.”

Most recently a senior account executive at Fox Sports Detroit, Cady has been working in the Detroit media business for 23 years, including jobs at WKBD, WJBK, Comcast Spotlight and Fox Station Sales.

Cady grew up in Rockwood, Michigan and graduated from Western Michigan University with honors and has an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago. She lives in New Boston with her husband Mike, two step-daughters and a step-son.