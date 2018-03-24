At 8 p.m. on Local 4 -- Hope and Fury: MLK, The Movement and the Media

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination, Lester Holt hosts a documentary on the civil rights movement and how it was captured by television news.

This new NBC special explores how Martin Luther King, Jr. used the media to awaken America.

Watch tonight at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

In addition to the special, a worldwide campaign is underway this year to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"MLK 50 Forward" is encouraging individuals to cross the cultural and racial divides by participating in service projects or committing acts of kindness that have a positive impact on their communities. This can be done individually or in conjunction with major entities or civic organizations.

To participate and share your act of kindness, Click Here.