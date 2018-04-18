Associate Producer – All About Ann Arbor

JOB DESCRIPTION
The associate producer will support the community news producer in covering local news, events, businesses, restaurants and tech companies in Ann Arbor. This is a catch-all job designed to help build the A4 brand in multiple directions. One day you may help produce a local podcast, the next write a guide to parking during the art festival, and the day after take photos for our local insider’s guide. Writing is essential to the job, but we’d love any complement of media skills (photography, video shooting and editing, event organizing, social engagement, etc).
RESPONSIBILITIES/REQUIREMENTS
- Deep connection to Ann Arbor
- Media and social media skills
- Flexible schedule, 10-20 hours per week
- Strong team work skills
- Experience working at a media company preferred
- Bachelor degree preferred
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
To apply, please send resume, three writing samples and three Ann Arbor story ideas to:
Dustin Block, Digital Executive Producer
dblock@wdiv.com
