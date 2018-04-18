Associate Producer – All About Ann Arbor

JOB DESCRIPTION

The associate producer will support the community news producer in covering local news, events, businesses, restaurants and tech companies in Ann Arbor. This is a catch-all job designed to help build the A4 brand in multiple directions. One day you may help produce a local podcast, the next write a guide to parking during the art festival, and the day after take photos for our local insider’s guide. Writing is essential to the job, but we’d love any complement of media skills (photography, video shooting and editing, event organizing, social engagement, etc).

RESPONSIBILITIES/REQUIREMENTS

Deep connection to Ann Arbor

Media and social media skills

Flexible schedule, 10-20 hours per week

Strong team work skills

Experience working at a media company preferred

Bachelor degree preferred

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume, three writing samples and three Ann Arbor story ideas to:

Dustin Block, Digital Executive Producer

dblock@wdiv.com

