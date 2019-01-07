The Position & Objective:

WDIV-TV/ClickonDetroit, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, is creating a new position at the station reporting to the News Director and Vice-President/General Manager. The Director of Digital and Enterprise Content will supervise our multiplatform expansion of content and distribution across broadcast, desktop, mobile, and over-the-top. We want a talented creator to lead and manage our digital properties and expand our digital footprint. This includes supervising the ClickonDetroit staff, social media staff and special projects team. The Director of Digital and Enterprise Content will work with our editorial, marketing and sales staff to achieve ambitious goals for our properties. The Director of Digital and Enterprise Content must be a dynamic and creative manager and will be responsible for pitching, producing, and distributing series and shows for emerging platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, OTT and more. This manager will have an entrepreneurial spirit and be open to discovering new approaches and tactics across multiplatforms. The goal for this leader is to develop additional creative and innovative storytelling around WDIV-TV/Local 4’s core priorities. The ideal candidate will act as a liaison to all other departments in the station. In addition to news, the Director of Digital and Enterprise Content is responsible for collaborating with department managers in sales, creative services and programming. If you are an idea person, someone who prides him/her self on thinking long-term, a masterful manager who easily earns respect by championing and enabling others to succeed and thrive, you could be our person.

Responsibilities & Qualifications:

Qualified candidates should possess the following skills:

Chief Digital Officer with key responsibilities to build and create engaging multiplatform content

Work side-by-side with and support other departments (creative services, sales and engineering) in supporting their digital needs

Responsible for the overall management of ClickonDetroit.com and all other digital platforms

Partner with Graham Digital on support, training and implementation for current and new products and platforms

Highly motivating leader on multiplatform content

Deadline driven

Great communicator

Excellent planning skills, and ability to transform an idea, implement and execute a plan

Be a brand ambassador for ClickonDetroit.com and WDIV digital/social platforms

Collaborate with sales management on monetizing multiplatform content

Trouble shoot and be a problem-solver

Proven track record of being able to lead on an individual and group scale

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence, marketing or other related field preferred

At least five (5) years experience in newsroom management

Knowledge of SEO and analytics; ability to put those analytics into action and change strategies to fit the circumstance

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays

To apply, send resume to:

Kim Voet

News Director, WDIV-TV

kimv@wdiv.com

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48226

No phone calls please

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.