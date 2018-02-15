POSITION: ENG Photojournalist

News Department

LOCATION: WDIV-TV Detroit, MI

“It's better than good, it's done” did not make us the number one TV station in Detroit. Our photojournalists proudly earn that top shelf distinction daily by creating captivating, compelling, award-winning stories.

WDIV is adding another talented dynamic storyteller to our team where Emmys and Edward R. Murrows are the norm. Our ideal candidate exemplifies the NPPA standard of compelling sequential video, with meaningful natural sound, to build captivating stories. This passionate storyteller will be technically astute with GoPros, DSLRs, FTP, Mobile, excellent production and nonlinear editing. Video editing skills are a must. Passionate storytellers excel in the edit. Our photojournalist master multitasking and thrive in a fast-paced newsroom. The best candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter, with a strong work ethic. Their skill set and daily approach will invigorate the staff. This team player and their relentless positive attitude, will fuel our newsrooms’ creative juices. The right photojournalist must conduct themselves in an extremely professional manner because they may be asked to work with highly sensitive topics as a part of our special projects department.

Anyone can shoot a news story. We develop team players with a special eye for wrapping memorable moments in riveting fashion.

Qualifications

-Minimum 4-5 Years Professional News Photography Experience

-Exceptional Non-Linear Editing, lighting and production skills required

-Eye for Innovative Storytelling

-Knowledge and experience with FTP

-Valid Driver’s License and Clean Driving Record

-Microwave Truck Experience

-The ability and willingness to adapt to new and innovative technology

Please Only Email Resumes and Demo Reels Links to:

Irhodes@wdiv.com - Ian Rhodes News Technical Operations Manager

DaveK@wdiv.com – Dave Klein Chief Photographer

WDIV-TV/ClickOnDetroit is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

