POSITION: ENG Photojournalist (Freelance)

News Department

LOCATION: WDIV-TV Detroit, MI

WDIV-TV is looking for a creative, highly motivated storyteller to join our team as a photojournalist. The right candidate will be able to calmly work under the pressure of deadlines, have an eye for unique and memorable moments, the ability to create a superior product and will possess an infectious positive attitude. Working collaboratively with our assignment desk and reporting staff is a must. We are looking for an innovative person, not only proficient, but willing to embrace a variety of technologies including but not limited to ENG/SNG, Bonded Cellular Technology, FTP, GoPro, social media and mobile delivery. This freelance position requires flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Qualifications

-Previous Professional News Photography

-Proficient in Non-Linear Editing

-Eye for Innovative Storytelling

-Valid Driver’s License and Clean Driving Record

-Microwave Truck Experience Preferred

Please Only Email Resumes and Demo Reels Links to:

Irhodes@wdiv.com - Ian Rhodes News Technical Operations Manager

DaveK@wdiv.com – Dave Klein Chief Photographer

WDIV-TV/ClickOnDetroit is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

