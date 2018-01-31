POSITION: Sales Manager

Sales Department

LOCATION: WDIV-TV Detroit, MI

If you are the one that likes to be in the front seat, work in an environment that leans in and leaves a mark, this is where you need to go.

WDIV-TV/ClickOnDetroit is looking for a Sales Manager willing to reinvent our business by being big, bold and thinking outside the traditional way of doing business. WDIV-TV ranks in the top five LPM NBC affiliates in the country and our station website is the number one local television website in Michigan. We have the largest footprint in its local community, broadcasting all of Detroit’s Big Events. This multimedia platform has the best products available in the advertising universe and is a seller’s dream come true.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

You must be able to dig in and develop national advertising campaigns that offer 360 degree solutions and get deep into agency’s where the decisions about media plans are being discussed. You will also manage a few local account executes to higher levels by growing new business and transactional shares of revenue along with digital development. In addition, you must wear the metal that allows you to go see the right people in the market. The correct candidate must be able to produce strategies that are capable of directing dollars our way to grow business. Being creative while taking care of business is second nature to you.

Managing and motivating teams of national representatives around the country

Achieving and surpassing national and local revenue budget goals

Manage a group of local account executive’s

Consistent communication with General Sales Manager regarding station pricing and inventory models

Creative development of sales promotions that simultaneously serve the interests of agency clients, advertisers and the station

Developing and maintaining relationships with locally based clients that buy time through national advertising agencies

Consistent travel to key ad markets in the U.S.

Resumes Only Please to:

Gary J. Macko, VP/Sales

550 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226

gmacko@wdiv.com

QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidate should have extensive experience in television sales and, preferably, sales management. National sales experience with digital IQ is preferred. Candidate should have expert knowledge of research and ratings metrics and Wide Orbit experience a plus. Computer skills are essential. Candidates should be extremely flexible in the face of an extraordinarily dynamic work environment.

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

