Executive News Producer

DESCRIPTION:

This is your chance to be a leader in one of the best news stations in the country. Our broadcast and digital platforms are award winning! Our newsroom is proud to be the recipient of Edward R. Murrow Awards, Emmy Awards, Michigan Association of Broadcasters' Awards and much more. Now WDIV/Local 4 is looking for its next great news manager, an Executive Producer, someone who is a standout producer ready to take the next step. Our EPs get to work in one of the best news towns in the country: from breaking news, wild weather and winning sports teams, we have it all. We have several big event initiatives our Executive Producers help plan and execute. We're looking for an Executive Producer who knows how to lead, balance broadcast and digital and motivate. If you're looking for a tremendous challenge and a fabulous opportunity to work at one of the premiere NBC affiliates, we're the place.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The ideal candidate should possess:

• Strong ability to showcase a highly visual and compelling newscast using a

variety of production techniques

• Dynamic team builder, able to bring employees together and focus on a common goal

• A clear vision of what stories are relevant to news viewers

• Ability to multi-task on several projects at once

• Sound news judgment and thorough knowledge of current events

• The ability to work well with others under pressure

• Strong newsroom skills during breaking news events

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this positing.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Five to seven years’ experience in TV news. Must be able to produce a newscast that is innovative, highly visual and late breaking. College degree in a related area preferred.

Send Resume To:

Kim Voet, News Director

WDIV-TV

550 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226

kimv@wdiv.com

