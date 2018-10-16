Freelance ENG Photojournalist -- News Department

Location: WDIV-TV Detroit, MI

JOB DESCRIPTION

“It's better than good, it's done” did not make us the number one TV station in Detroit. Our photojournalists proudly earn that top shelf distinction daily by creating captivating, compelling, award-winning stories.

WDIV is adding another talented dynamic storyteller to our team where Emmys, Peabodys and Edward R. Murrows are the norm. Our ideal candidate exemplifies the NPPA standard of compelling sequential video, with meaningful natural sound, to build captivating stories. This passionate storyteller will be technically astute with GoPros, DSLRs, FTP, Mobile, excellent production and nonlinear editing. Video editing skills are a must. Passionate storytellers excel in the edit. Our photojournalists master multitasking and thrive in a fast-paced newsroom. The best candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter, with a strong work ethic. Their skill set and daily approach will invigorate the staff. This team player and their relentless positive attitude, will fuel our newsrooms’ creative juices. The right photojournalist must conduct themselves in an extremely professional manner because they may be asked to work with highly sensitive topics as a part of our special projects department.

Anyone can shoot a new story. We develop team players with a special eye for wrapping memorable moments in riveting fashion.

Qualifications

Minimum 4-5 Years Professional News Photography Experience

Exceptional Non-Linear Editing, lighting and production skills required

Eye for Innovative Storytelling

Knowledge and experience with FTP

Valid Driver’s License and Clean Driving Record

Microwave Truck Experience

The ability and willingness to adapt to new and innovative technology

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please Only Email Resumes and Demo Reels Links to:

Irhodes@wdiv.com - Ian Rhodes News Technical Operations Manager

DaveK@wdiv.com – Dave Klein Chief Photojournalist

------------------------------

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Dustin Block, Digital Executive Producer

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: dblock@wdiv.com

