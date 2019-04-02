Freelance ENG Photojournalist

WDIV-TV is looking for a creative, highly motivated storyteller to join our team as a photojournalist. The right candidate will be able to calmly work under the pressure of deadlines, have an eye for unique and memorable moments, the ability to create a superior product and will possess an infectious positive attitude. Working collaboratively with our assignment desk and reporting staff is a must.

We are looking for an innovative person, not only proficient, but willing to embrace a variety of technologies including but not limited to ENG/SNG, Bonded Cellular Technology, FTP, GoPro, social media and mobile delivery. This freelance position requires flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

Previous Professional News Photography

Proficient in Non-Linear Editing

Eye for Innovative Storytelling

Valid Driver’s License and Clean Driving Record

Microwave Truck Experience Preferred

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Contact Information:

Please Only Email Resumes and Demo Reels Links to:

Irhodes@wdiv.com - Ian Rhodes, News Technical Operations Manager

DaveK@wdiv.com – Dave Klein, Chief Photographer

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.