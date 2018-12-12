Full-time Graphic Artist/Animator

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

The ideal candidates should be passionate about design and want an opportunity to grow professionally. This is a collaborative environment, therefore the ideal candidate will be able to work independently, be passionate about his/​her creative vision, and at the same time be able to accept direction and fully incorporate input based on the needs of colleagues and management.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design and animate broadcast graphics for WDIV (including logo design, informational graphics, branding and marketing projects)

Communicate with producers and sales account executives about projects and daily graphics

Design for print related projects on occasion

Handle other essential tasks as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidate must have had formal training in design/art and preferably motion at trade school or college, please don’t apply if you are not a designer

Associate or Bachelor degree preferred

Broadcast experience desired

Web experience is a plus

1-3 years experience as a motion graphic designer in a professional graphic design environment is preferred

Excellent design and animation skills

Strong executional skills in Adobe products, specifically Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects. Knowledge and/or a desire to learn Cinema 4D and Premiere Pro are also preferred.

Photography skills would be lovely

Strong customer service and communication skills

Able to perform under very tight deadlines

Able to react to change and take direction effectively and productively

Strong spelling and grammar skills

TO APPLY: Send resume and portfolio to design director Jim Houff at jhouff@wdiv.com.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

