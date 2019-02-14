Live In The D Associate Producer (Part-time)

The Position & Objective

If you’re a self-starter with strong writing and organizational skills, creative on social media, enjoy collaborating with a small team and interacting with people from all walks of life, and are looking for an opportunity to work at one of the best and most respected television stations in the country, this is the opportunity for you.

Live In The D @ WDIV/Local 4 is looking for an Associate Producer who will work closely with our award winning producers to create the best entertaining lifestyle show in Detroit.

Live In The D is just that: A live television program in Detroit airing/streaming weekdays 10am-11am that showcases and celebrates the people, events and destinations helping the community shine in the international spotlight, and a place we are proud to call home. It is Detroit’s fastest growing local talk show and offers some of the most fun, exciting experiences to be had in the Detroit broadcast industry.

Responsibilities & Qualifications

Previous TV news writing and/or producing experience preferred. Must have excellent communication and organizational skills, and be able to multitask in a fast paced environment. Must write for our award winning website, be proficient on multiple social media platforms and enterprise stories. A journalism degree is preferred. A liberal arts or broadcast arts degree is also acceptable.

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Tammy Sortor, Executive Producer, Live in The D

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: tsortor@wdiv.com

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.