Are you an animation and graphic design student eager to put your talents to use? We are looking for a talented and ambitious Motion Graphics Intern who will create compelling visuals.

You will be exposed to television production and how graphic design applies to that medium. Motion graphics are at the core of the experience. The position presents the opportunity to create work for our on-air broadcasts, website and social media. Occasionally print work is part of the mix.

The ideal Motion Graphics Intern will have strong production abilities and be able to approach tasks in a creative manner and work between several departments. An intern in the Design Department at WDIV/TV serves as an assistant to a staff of three designers.

Our paid summer internship is from early May to mid-August. They will work 24-40 hours per week.

A strong working knowledge of the Adobe Suite is expected, with emphasis on Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects. Video editing in Premiere is a plus. Being a still photographer is a plus plus.

An intern's involvement in design activities depends on individual talent, ability and initiative.

TO APPLY: Send resume and portfolio to design director Jim Houff at jhouff@wdiv.com.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.