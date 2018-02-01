Multimedia Sales Assistant

The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for Television, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must be able to multi-task and get things done accurately and efficiently.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Developing multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

• Providing avail information for Account Executives

• Inputting all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

• Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

• Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

• Submitting production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content

• Coordinating all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

• Monitoring and optimizing campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients

• Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

• 1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination

of education and experience

• Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

• Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel,

and Outlook

• Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

• Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

• Some knowledge of digital technologies

• Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

• Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

• Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively

with customers or employees of organizations

• Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

• Good organizational and time management skills a must

CONTACT

Name or Department: Karren Yurgalite, Local Sales Manager

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: kyurgalite@wdiv.com

