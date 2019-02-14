Multimedia Sales Planner

The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for Television, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multi-media advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our sales teams.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Developing multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

Providing avail information for Account Executives

Inputting all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

Submitting production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content

Coordinating all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

Monitoring and optimizing campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients

Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools

Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed. Encourage upsell opportunities where appropriate

Continually developing digital advertising knowledge and acumen

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination

of education and experience

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel,

and Outlook

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Some knowledge of digital technologies

Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively

with customers or employees of organizations

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

Good organizational and time management skills a must

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

------------------------------

Contact Information:

*We are accepting resumes up to March 3.

Name or Department: Justin Pontz, Local/Digital Sales Manager

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: jpontz@wdiv.com

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.