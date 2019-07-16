Part-time Associate Producer -- Weather

Responsibilities:

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door at one of the best and most respected

television newsrooms, this is where you need to go. Opportunity is knocking.

WDIV/Local 4 is looking for an Associate Producer for our weather department who will work closely, and side-by-side with our award winning Local 4Casters team.

If you like all types of weather, forecasting and creating great weather stories we have that. Our weathercasts regularly lead our newscasts. On air and online we are aggressive in severe weather and want to tell the best weather story in our producing. It’s more than just temperatures, it’s the science behind the weather. This is truly an opportunity to work in a large market and learn from some of the best in the business.

Detroit and southeast Michigan is one of the best markets for news you will find. You would be hard pressed to find a better weather market.

Qualifications:

Previous TV experience preferred. Must have excellent communication skills and ability to multi-task in a fast paced news environment. Must be able to contribute to our award winning website. A meteorology degree is preferred. A liberal arts degree is also acceptable. Must be able to:

Analyze weather data and create forecasts within deadlines.

Use a variety of current technologies to construct graphics conveying weather forecasts and stories to audiences on multiple platforms.

Organize and plan coverage of on-air and online weather information.

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

------------------------------

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Jennifer Wallace, Assistant News Director

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: jenniferw@wdiv.com

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.