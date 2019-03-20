If you have a passion for our community and the people, places and events that are making it one of the most vibrant metropolitan areas in the nation; if you have strong writing and organizational skills, are creative on social media, enjoy collaborating with a small team and interacting with people from all walks of life; if you are looking for an opportunity to work at one of the best and most respected television stations in the country, this is the opportunity for you.



Live In The D @ WDIV/Local 4 is looking for a Part Time Senior Associate Producer who will work closely with our award winning producers to create the best entertaining lifestyle show in Detroit.



Live In The D is just that: A live television program in Detroit airing/streaming weekdays 10am-11am that showcases and celebrates the people, events and destinations helping the community shine in the international spotlight, and a place we are proud to call home. It is Detroit’s fastest growing local talk show and offers some of the most fun, exciting experiences to be had in the Detroit broadcast industry.

Qualifications:

Previous TV news writing and/or producing experience. Experience with INews and producing live programming is preferred. Must have excellent communication and organizational skills, and be able to multitask in a fast paced environment. Must write for our award winning website, be proficient on multiple social media platforms and enterprise stories. A journalism degree is preferred. A liberal arts or broadcast arts degree is also acceptable.

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Tammy Sortor, Executive Producer, Live in The D

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: tsortor@wdiv.com

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.