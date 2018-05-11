JOB PURPOSE:

The part-time web producer/digital editor is responsible for producing and publishing daily news content to ClickOnDetroit.com.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work closely with newsroom staff and reporters to gather, edit, write, package and publish digital news content

Coordinate with assignment desk, reporters and news staff to report breaking news across all digital platforms – website, mobile site, apps, alerts, newsletters, social media, etc.

Create multimedia content to enhance daily news coverage (i.e. video, live streams, slideshows and interactives)

Use social media to quickly and effectively report news, find news sources, and engage our audience

Work with social media editor to feature day’s best content

Solicit user-generated content to enhance both on-air and online news coverage

Coordinate with news producers to cross-promote on-air and online content

Qualifications/Requirements Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Journalism or related field or equivalent experience

Minimum 1 year experience working in online news

Sound news judgment

Strong news and headline writing skills required; proficiency in AP writing style

Strong computer skills, including familiarity working with graphics software, video editing and interactive tools

Experience working with a Content Management System (CMS) or web-publishing software

Proficient in use of social media

Must possess basic HTML knowledge

Must be able to work a flexible schedule – early mornings, evenings, weekends & holidays as required.

How to apply:

Email a cover letter and resume to dbartkowiak@wdiv.com with the subject line "Web Producer/Digital Editor."

Any offer of employment is conditional upon satisfactory completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.