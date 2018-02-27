DETROIT - Responsibilities:

The Senior IT Broadcast Engineer will be responsible for supporting and maintaining the station Broadcast IT environment. These systems include commercial/program automation, graphics systems, newsroom computer systems, centralized nonlinear editing systems, control room automations, IPTV streaming, and specialized computer application.

The environment contains a blend of Windows Servers, Windows Professional workstations, MAC workstations, WAN, LAN, VPN, Linux / Unix, Multicast, and Unicast. Broadcast products include, Florical, Harris, GVG Aurora Editing, SGL archive, Sony ELC automation, Vertigo Graphics, iNews NRCS, and Telestream. Extensive knowledge and experience in support enterprise-wide broadcast best practices.

Software application experience in Windows programming in .Net, Visual Studio, and SQL.

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in a computing or engineering program preferred. Minimum 5 years of solid broadcast/IT experience. Formal training in IT or a related field. Excellent communications skills, both verbal written. Ability to work independently and support team responsibilities and be able to work under stressful conditions with a sense of urgency. A thorough understanding of network switch configuration and network troubleshooting. Experience in administration of broadcast master control automation systems (Florical preferred). Experience in administration of control room automation systems (ELC, Ignite or Ross). Clearcom intercom troubleshooting and configuration experience. Avid Inews NCRS system administration and troubleshooting. Wheatstone audio console administration and troubleshooting.

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Marcus Williams, Vice President/Chief Engineer

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: marcus@wdiv.com

