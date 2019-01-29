Special Projects Senior Producer

The Position & Objective

This position will handle the daily planning of the award-winning WDIV Special Projects unit which includes our investigative, consumer, and health franchises. The job also manages special promotable content produced by other members of the newsroom. The role requires excellent news judgment, mastery of legal and editorial standards, ability to juggle multiple projects and to engage in long-term planning. It includes encouraging a seasoned team of reporters, producers, photographers and editors as well as developing innovative storytelling techniques for all platforms. This person will also work with our promotions team. The position reports to the News Director & the Director of Digital and Enterprise Content.

Responsibilities & Qualifications

Qualified candidates should possess the following skills:

Provide leadership in story selection and execution for the station’s franchises.

Coordinate the content and presentation of long-form series and/or special projects pieces under the direction of the News Director and Director of Digital and Enterprise Content.

Anticipate special news events (and major stories) and assist in creating plan for coverage.

Manage a team of photographers, reporters and producers to create compelling content that differentiates WDIV from other local television stations in the market on all platforms.

Work in conjunction with news management acting as the lead in producing various prime time specials several times throughout the year.

Collaborate with the WDIV digital team to provide original content across all platforms.

Lead a strategic team in the daily/weekly planning and promotion of unique content. This includes having a vision of programming and news content.

Note: The above description does not necessarily include all of the essential functions or occasional work assignments of this position.

------------------------------

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Kim Voet, News Director

Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226

Email: kimv@wdiv.com

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.