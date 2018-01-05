ClickOnDetroit is Metro Detroit's Favorite Media Website

ClickOnDetroit.com, WDIV-Local 4’s website, is once again the leader. It came out on top, beating all other local media websites, according to the latest comScore data (Nov. 2017).

With nearly 800,000 unique visitors from Macomb, Oakland, Wayne County and others – Metro Detroiters chose ClickOnDetroit.com as their favorite news and information site.

A Graham Media Group website, ClickOnDetroit handily beat its TV and newspaper competition (Freep.com/754,329), (MLive.com/704,136), (WXYZ.com/523,459) and has consistently increased its market share by providing an engaging mobile experience and stories that users are looking for.

“Here at Local 4, we’ve made our digital platforms a top priority. From a dedicated digital set for anchoring online news to Facebook Live and live streamed newscasts – the experience of our mobile and online users is extremely important to us,” said Local 4 Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz.

“This is a true station win,” said Dustin Block, WDIV’s digital executive producer. “Marla set a goal for us to win comScore in 2017, and with November’s win, we’re close to wrapping up the year as the top news website in Metro Detroit. That’s only possible with total support across the building, from on-air talent to creative services and sales. We’re fortunate to have digital-first leaders throughout our company to reach our goals.”

Local 4’s ClickOnDetroit app is another important part of the station's digital commitment, sending push alerts that notify users when breaking news is happening in their communities.

