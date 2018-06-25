Detroit TV alert: NBC programming will be on METV during fireworks

If you're looking for regularly-scheduled NBC programming on Monday, June 25, 2018 in the Detroit market, switch over to METV.
NBC programming will be run in real time Monday night on METV while the Ford Fireworks are aired on Local 4-WDIV.
