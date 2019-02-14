Location: Downtown Detroit, MI (Some travel required)

Graham Media Group seeks an In-House Counsel to join its Legal team. If you are looking to work in a dynamic media company with the opportunity to grow, be hands-on, and support all areas of our multi-state businesses, this role is for you. We are fast-paced, collaborative, efficient, and enjoy coming to work every day! The In-House Counsel position is located in downtown Detroit at our WDIV station and will report to the General Counsel in Chicago.

Key Responsibilities:

Draft, review, edit and negotiate contracts related to a wide range of matters, generally including:

o Digital Agreements (web-based and OTT (over-the-top) internet agreements)

o Programming Agreements

o Sales/Advertising/Research Agreements

o Technical Services and Software Agreements

o Employment Contracts

o Content License Agreements

o Various other commercial contracts

o Respond to copyright disputes, submit DMCA takedown notices

o File trademark registrations and renewals

o Provide litigation support, assist in FOIA requests and in responding to third-party subpoenas issued to the stations/Company

o Advise stations on sales contests and contest rules

o First Amendment work including pre-broadcast script review

o Update corporate information database; maintain electronic legal file

o Assist with legal research, compliance matters and special projects as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

Juris Doctor Degree required. Member in good standing of a State Bar.

Strong academic credentials and up to 2 years of law firm or in-house experience, ideally either representing or employed by broadcast media and/or digital media company with relevant subject matter experience and responsibility.

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including the ability to communicate detailed and complex information to others. Exceptional customer service and interpersonal skills.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

High level of accuracy, attention to detail, and excellent proofreading skills.

Confident self-starter who can work effectively independently and within a team environment.

Ability to work well under pressure, in a fast-paced environment, including responding to urgent situations as needed, prioritizing multiple business objectives, and meeting deadlines and milestones for projects assigned.

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Ability to work with a variety of people across cultures and multi-state locations, to deliver consistent and timely results.

Possess qualities such as diligence, integrity, professionalism, accountability, and pro-activeness in resolving issues.

Able to handle confidential, sensitive information.

Able to work in an office environment; must be physically able to sit/stand at a computer and work in front of a computer screen for significant portions of the work day.

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon successful completion of a pre-employment background check, drug screen and reference checks.

TO APPLY: Please forward resumes via email to careers@grahammedia.com.