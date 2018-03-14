John Cook named Local Sales Manager at WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit

WDIV-TV Local 4/ClickOnDetroit, Graham Media Group’s NBC affiliate in Detroit, has named John Cook Local Sales Manager.

Cook most recently was the station’s National Sales Manager, a role he took over in 2016. He began his tenure at the station in 2012 when he joined as an Account Executive before becoming Digital Sales/New Business Manager two years later.

As LSM, Cook will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the local sales team and strategy.

“John is both a relationship builder and dynamic leader with a keen understanding of this market,” said General Sales Manager Gary Macko. “He has a great awareness of the evolving media landscape and with his diverse experience in digital, national and print sales, he’s the right person to lead our local sales team.”

Prior to joining WDIV, he spent the previous 17 years in the highly competitive print industry. As vice president for a regional direct mail magazine, he was responsible for market development, client acquisition and team building.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. He also sits on the Marketing Committee for the BBB.

Cook grew up in Tallmadge, Ohio, and is a graduate from the University of Akron. He moved to Detroit in 2004, and resides in Novi, Michigan with his wife Barbara and their three daughters.

