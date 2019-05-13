WATCH: Remembering Damon J. Keith -- Detroit federal judge, civil rights icon

DETROIT - Watch the Local 4 special "Remembering Damon J. Keith."

This special will include memories shared by friends, family and those touched by the civil rights leader, Judge Damon Jerome Keith.

Keith died from complication from leukemia and cardiovascular disease. He will be laid to rest Monday at the Hartford Memorial Baptist Church.

ClickOnDetroit will provide live coverage of Keith's funeral streamed online and on-air. The special coverage begins at 10 a.m.

