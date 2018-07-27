Local 4's newscasts win big and so do NBC primetime shows

WDIV/Local 4 won in virtually every newscast in the market in the most recent Nielsen ratings (6/28/18-7/25/18).

Local 4 News is No. 1 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., and a close second in the morning newscast (6 a.m.) across all key demographics. Local 4 News Today (6 a.m.) had huge growth, with a 50 percent spike in household share over last year at this time.

Furthermore, Local 4’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is poised to finish significantly above its past two July performances.

ClickOnDetroit.com is also the No. 1 news/information website in Metro Detroit, according to the most recent comScore delivery (May 2018).

At a time when there are more platforms and options to obtain the news than ever before, Local 4 News dominated broadcast television in Detroit. Competing with traditional competition, as well as Netflix, NBC on Local 4 came out on top in July, winning the primetime programming period.

While other local programs on other stations in the market may be experiencing declines, Local 4 saw marked increases across all key dayparts.

Local 4 News Morning at 6 a.m. grew a significant 67 percent over last July’s 2017 sweeps period delivery.

Local 4 News at 4 p.m. remains the No.1 newscast in Detroit. Also, posting significant growth year-to-year, up 43 percent in the HH ratings over July 2017.

Local 4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. are the Detroit market’s undisputed news leaders in the early evening news. Delivering a 6.3 HH rating and a 7.1 HH rating respectively and up 25 percent 5-6:30 p.m. A 7.1 HH ratings is equal to 126,000 homes watching Local 4 at 6 p.m.

Local 4’s news day culminates with its 11 p.m. newscast. Also, it is the market leader at 11 p.m., beating WJBK’s 10 p.m. newscast. In July, Local 4 placed first with a 6.1 HH rating and a 13 HH share.

According to Google Analytics, ClickOnDetroit.com will finish the month of July at least 13 percent higher than its July 2017 delivery. This is based on its current-to-date growth of 13 percent, continuing its upward growth trend.

Local 4 continues its success with the long-running Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, airing weekdays at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

Plus, Local 4 grabs first place finishes in NBC Prime. Summer prime programming on NBC always performs well. Prominent NBC shows this month are America’s Got Talent, World of Dance, Marlon, Dateline NBC, Little Big Shots and Shades of Blue.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon remains the leader in late night programming, as does Saturday Night Live.

The excitement for live sporting events is alive and well. The Open airing this past weekend (July 21-22) garnered a winning 6.9 HH rating on Sunday afternoon.

