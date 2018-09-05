Marcos Chappell named WDIV Weekend Executive Producer

WDIV-Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, today announced that Marcos Chappell has been named Weekend Executive Producer. Chappell joined the station this week.

Chappell comes from WWBT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Richmond, Virginia where he was the Senior News Producer. He’s an Emmy award-winning journalist who, in addition to his morning and evening weekend newscasts, will be a strong voice and contributor to other newscasts and special projects.

“Marcos is a great fit for WDIV’s news department. He understands breaking news and how to build an effective newscast. His commitment to storytelling on every platform is why I’m happy to have him join the leadership team in our newsroom,” says News Director Kim Voet.

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in mass communications, Chappell also taught journalism at his alma mater. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Chappell and his wife live in downtown Detroit.