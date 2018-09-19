Today's guide to ClickOnDetroit.com (9/19/18)

Looking for something you can't find? Email us at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com or post a comment below and we'll help you out. You can search for stories here.

Today on ClickOnDetroit

Today's forecast - Updated 24/7 at www.clickondetroit.com/weather. Download our 4Casters weather app with live radar and push alerts for Apple or Android. Visit Weather Center for detailed weather news and live radars

Watch Live - Watch Local 4 News broadcasts throughout the day at https://www.clickondetroit.com/live/watch-local-4-news-live

Story Tips and Feedback - Contact the station here. We appreciate all story ideas, news tips and feedback on our reporting. You can also email us any time at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com

Story Comments - Comment on stories by creating an account or logging in here.

More: Traffic | Local News | Help Me Hank | Local 4 News team

Today's Top Stories

I-696 - Look for updates today on the road-building dispute between Operating Engineers 324 and MITA. Construction has been stopped for weeks.

Case dismissed vs Michigan mom accused of taking teen daughter's phone - Most commented on Wednesday morning

Former Grosse Pointe officer accused of sexual assault - Two stories investigating charges agains a former police officer now working in northern Michigan

Defenders investigative stories live at: https://www.clickondetroit.com/defenders

Tickets to haunted Eloise tour sold out - Our creepy local landmark is becoming a popular place to visit

Your Turn

We're always looking for your help sharing stories. Here's a few ways you can contribute:

4Frenzy - Do you know a high school student-athlete who is putting in the work to improve at their sport? Nominate them for a 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award! This isn't just for the stars. We know the effort athletes and their families put into extracurricular activities, and we love honoring their commitment and dedication. Nominate them there.

You've Got Highlights - Every night Local 4's Bernie Smilovitz brings you sports highlights. Now we're hoping you can bring him some highlights. Share your videos with Bernie and your accomplishment (or blooper!) could end up on TV.

Get ClickOnDetroit stories sent to your inbox. Manage your email subscriptions here.

Need help finding something? Email us at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com

Love Ann Arbor? Visit All About Ann Arbor!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.