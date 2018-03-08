WDIV-Local 4 named Michigan 'Station of the Year' for fourth year in a row

WDIV-TV Local 4 is honored to be recognized as Station of the Year for the fourth year in a row. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. - WDIV-TV Local 4 has been named Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for the fourth year in a row. The station won awards for broadcasting excellence in 24 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters -- 11 best and 13 merit awards for Market 1.

"Receiving this prestigious award once again is just amazing, and we are so grateful," Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz said. "It lets us know we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing, which is getting important information out to our viewers and connecting with folks in our community along the way."

First Place/Best In Category

Breaking News : Comprehensive coverage of the shooting of two Detroit police officers and the manhunt for the suspect (March 15, 2017)

: Comprehensive coverage of the shooting of two Detroit police officers and the manhunt for the suspect (March 15, 2017) Community Involvement : Ongoing commitment to Opioid Crisis; Help 4 Hurricane Relief; The School Project and Gift of Warmth

: Ongoing commitment to Opioid Crisis; Help 4 Hurricane Relief; The School Project and Gift of Warmth Investigative Story : Local 4 Defender Kevin Dietz’s story, "Dangerous Delivery," about a mother forced to give birth in a dirty Macomb County jail cell after officials refused to take her to the hospital

: Local 4 Defender Kevin Dietz’s story, "Dangerous Delivery," about a mother forced to give birth in a dirty Macomb County jail cell after officials refused to take her to the hospital Newscast : Local 4 News at 11 p.m. -- July 10, 2017

: Local 4 News at 11 p.m. -- July 10, 2017 News Anchor : Kimberly Gill

: Kimberly Gill News Special : "Opioid Nation: An American Epidemic" -- live, hour-long special

: "Opioid Nation: An American Epidemic" -- live, hour-long special News Reporter : Nick Monacelli

: Nick Monacelli Mini-Documentary or Series : "Opioid Nation: An American Epidemic" – team coverage of the opioid crisis with a live phone bank manned by experts taking addiction questions

: "Opioid Nation: An American Epidemic" – team coverage of the opioid crisis with a live phone bank manned by experts taking addiction questions Marketing Materials & Promos : Fireworks "Best Seat in the House"

: Fireworks "Best Seat in the House" Use of New Media : ClickOnDetroit’s extensive coverage of Michigan’s historic power outage of March 2017

: ClickOnDetroit’s extensive coverage of Michigan’s historic power outage of March 2017 Sports: Lions playoff hopes in Seattle

Merit Awards

Breaking News : Severe Weather Alert: Record Wind Damage

: Severe Weather Alert: Record Wind Damage Investigative Story : "Fail, Fail, Fail" – Local 4 Defenders investigation exposed the Russell Industrial Center as a potentially dangerous building

: "Fail, Fail, Fail" – Local 4 Defenders investigation exposed the Russell Industrial Center as a potentially dangerous building Newscast : Local 4 News at 5 p.m. – May 1, 2017

: Local 4 News at 5 p.m. – May 1, 2017 New Anchor : Devin Scillian

: Devin Scillian New Special – "Failure in Flint: The Crisis Continues"

– "Failure in Flint: The Crisis Continues" Weathercast : Local 4 News at 11 p.m. -- August 17, 2017

: Local 4 News at 11 p.m. -- August 17, 2017 News Reporter : Shawn Ley

: Shawn Ley Photojournalist : Norm Fairhurst

: Norm Fairhurst Marketing Materials & Promos : "Parade Magic"

: "Parade Magic" Mini-Documentary or Series : "Dangerous Delivery"

: "Dangerous Delivery" Special Interest Programming : "Detroit: All In" – Bernie Smilovitz talks to the biggest names in sports

: "Detroit: All In" – Bernie Smilovitz talks to the biggest names in sports Sports : Bernie Smilovitz interviews Lions QB Matthew Stafford

: Bernie Smilovitz interviews Lions QB Matthew Stafford Use of New Media: Webcast on rare condition preventing toddler from eating food

MAB’s Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year. The awards were announced Wednesday evening at the MAB’s annual Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference in Lansing.

About WDIV-Local 4

WDIV-TV is the authentic local voice that informs and celebrates Detroit. Local 4 News is currently the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. in Nielsen ratings for the Detroit television market. WDIV is the No. 1 NBC affiliate in the top 14 LPM markets. In addition, Local 4's ClickOnDetroit.com is a leading breaking news and weather website in Michigan and the No. 1 news website in Metro Detroit.

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), owns seven local TV stations—each in a top-70 market and all recognized as news leaders—reaching 6.9% of U.S. television households: KPRC–Houston and WDIV–Detroit (NBC); WSLS - Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (independent); and WCWJ - Jacksonville (CW). The stations also broadcast digital channels focused on classic television and operate market-leading websites, mobile sites and mobile apps that deliver breaking news, weather and community news, reaching millions of users across each platform. Graham Media Group owns SocialNewsDesk, a leading provider of social media software solutions used in more than 2,000 newsrooms across 5 continents.

