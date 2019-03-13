WDIV-Local 4 named station of the year by MAB for 5th year in a row

DETROIT - WDIV-TV Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, is honored to be recognized as station of the year for the fifth year in a row. The station won for broadcasting excellence in 14 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters: 14 best and 11 merit awards for Market 1.
“It’s all about teamwork, and this reflects a station-wide effort to make sure our viewers get the best news and information possible,” said general manager and Vice President Manager Marla Drutz. “To win five years in a row tells us we’re on the right track, and we are all so grateful to be recognized with this prestigious award.”
First place/best In category:
- Breaking news: (Larry Nassar: Judgment Day)
- Community involvement: Your Soapbox; It’s OK Not To Be OK; Giving the Gift of Warmth
- Investigative story: Help Me Hank investigation “Who Need a Dentist?” sparks state investigation into Detroit basement braces operation
- Newscast: “Simon Steps Down”
- News anchor: Devin Scillian
- News special: “Black Friday”
- News reporter: Nick Monacelli
- Mini-documentary or series: “Defenders: Threats Among Us”
- Special interest programming: Generation Under Fire
- Marketing materials and promos: “Moments” campaign
- Use of new media: “Shattered: Black Friday”
- Sports: Bernie Smilovitz with Ice Cube
Merit awards:
- Breaking news: Murderer Manhunt at CMU
- Investigative story: “Defenders: Threats Among Us”
- Newscast: Honoring the Life of Aretha Franklin
- New anchor: Sandra Ali
- New special – “Korea Rising”
- Weathercast: Severe Weather Alert: Tornado Touches Down
- News reporter: Koco McAboy
- Photojournalist: Alex Atwell
- Mini-documentary or series: “Black Friday: Morenci Boys and Skelton Case”
- Special interest programming: R-E-S-P-E-C-T
- Use of new media: Mixed Reality
MAB’s Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.