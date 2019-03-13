Station

WDIV-Local 4 named station of the year by MAB for 5th year in a row

25 total awards include best newscast, breaking news, investigative reporting

By ClickOnDetroit.com staff

DETROIT - WDIV-TV Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, is honored to be recognized as station of the year for the fifth year in a row. The station won for broadcasting excellence in 14 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters: 14 best and 11 merit awards for Market 1. 

“It’s all about teamwork, and this reflects a station-wide effort to make sure our viewers get the best news and information possible,” said general manager and Vice President Manager Marla Drutz. “To win five years in a row tells us we’re on the right track, and we are all so grateful to be recognized with this prestigious award.”

First place/best In category:

  • Breaking news: (Larry Nassar: Judgment Day)
  • Community involvement: Your Soapbox; It’s OK Not To Be OK; Giving the Gift of Warmth
  • Investigative story: Help Me Hank investigation “Who Need a Dentist?” sparks state investigation into Detroit basement braces operation
  • Newscast: “Simon Steps Down”
  • News anchor: Devin Scillian
  • News special: “Black Friday”
  • News reporter: Nick Monacelli
  • Mini-documentary or series: “Defenders: Threats Among Us”
  • Special interest programming: Generation Under Fire
  • Marketing materials and promos: “Moments” campaign
  • Use of new media: “Shattered: Black Friday”
  • Sports: Bernie Smilovitz with Ice Cube

Merit awards:

  • Breaking news: Murderer Manhunt at CMU
  • Investigative story: “Defenders: Threats Among Us”
  • Newscast: Honoring the Life of Aretha Franklin
  • New anchor: Sandra Ali
  • New special – “Korea Rising”
  • Weathercast: Severe Weather Alert: Tornado Touches Down
  • News reporter: Koco McAboy
  • Photojournalist: Alex Atwell
  • Mini-documentary or series: “Black Friday: Morenci Boys and Skelton Case”
  • Special interest programming: R-E-S-P-E-C-T
  • Use of new media: Mixed Reality

MAB’s Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year.

