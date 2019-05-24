WDIV-TV Detroit Triumphs with Ratings Victory in May

WDIV-Local 4 is the Detroit market leader across nearly all newscasts in the May TV sweeps period for Detroit (4/25-5/22), with first place finishes in key newscasts, access, and late night programming.

WDIV Local 4’s first place newscast finishes include:

Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period with a 6.2 household rating/16 household share beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.0 HH RTG/5 HH SHR) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.9 HH RTG/10 HH SHR). First at 4 remains the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m. in Detroit. It doubled its rating delivery from last year, up 51 percent over May 2018.



is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period with a 6.2 household rating/16 household share beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.0 HH RTG/5 HH SHR) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.9 HH RTG/10 HH SHR). remains the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m. in Detroit. It doubled its rating delivery from last year, up 51 percent over May 2018. Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak and is the leader in the time period with a 7.3 household rating/17 household share, beating both WXYZ (3.4 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK (4.2 HH RTG/10 HH SHR). WDIV-Local 4 Household rating is up 20 percent over last May, holding its spot as the Detroit market’s undisputed news leader in the early evening news.



continues its nine-year winning streak and is the leader in the time period with a 7.3 household rating/17 household share, beating both WXYZ (3.4 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK (4.2 HH RTG/10 HH SHR). WDIV-Local 4 Household rating is up 20 percent over last May, holding its spot as the Detroit market’s undisputed news leader in the early evening news. Local 4 News at 6 p.m. reigns victorious in the No. 1 position across all demographics, with an 8.0 rating/17 share compared to WXYZ (5.4 HH RTG/12 HH SHR) and WJBK (3.4 HH RTG/7 HH SHR). WDIV increased by 13 percent as compared to May 2018, holding its position as Detroit’s No. 1 newscast.



reigns victorious in the No. 1 position across all demographics, with an 8.0 rating/17 share compared to WXYZ (5.4 HH RTG/12 HH SHR) and WJBK (3.4 HH RTG/7 HH SHR). WDIV increased by 13 percent as compared to May 2018, holding its position as Detroit’s No. 1 newscast. Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News and beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 6.0 household rating/13 household share as compared to WXYZ (3.4 HH RTG/7 HH SHR) and WJBK 10 p.m. (4.5 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (3.1 HH RTG/7 HH SHR).



airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News and beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 6.0 household rating/13 household share as compared to WXYZ (3.4 HH RTG/7 HH SHR) and WJBK 10 p.m. (4.5 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (3.1 HH RTG/7 HH SHR). WDIV-Local 4 also continues to claim first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live .



and . In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics, with a 9 rating/18 share compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (3.6 HH RTG/7 HH SHR) and WJBK TMZ/ (2.8 HH RTG/6 HH SHR). WDIV increased by 29 percent compared to May 2018. The record-breaking streak of James Holzhauer this month on Jeopardy! has drawn a larger audience than usual.

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Jason Carr, Brandon Roux and Kim DeGiulio, delivered a 3.5 household (HH) rating and a 15 HH share, second to WJBK (4.4 HH rating/18 HH share) and beating WXYZ (2.6 HH rating/11 HH share) at 6 a.m.

In other dayparts, WDIV’s mid-morning talker - Live in the D – tied for first place in Women 25-54 beating WJBK (10 a.m. news) and WXYZ (Doctors), tied for first with People’s Court. Household ratings are up 75 percent YTY in Adults and 150 percent YTY in Women.

To cap off the May Sweeps wins, WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is the No. 1 TV media website in Metro Detroit (comScore/first quarter 2019). Unique visitors are up 25 percent YTD.

“In addition to all of our ratings victories, we’re excited to be out in the community connecting with our viewers,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “From our big events like Race for the Cure and the Detroit Grand Prix to Wheelmobile auditions and WeatherFest, we’re committed to being accessible and proud of the fact that we were the first TV station in Detroit and the only TV station still here in the heart of the city.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.